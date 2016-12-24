In case 2016 couldn’t get any weirder, it turns out the man who created some of the most memorable moments in Star Wars through his epic compositions hasn’t bothered to watch any of them in action. That’s right, John Williams hasn’t seen Star Wars.



Advertisement

In an interview with Metro UK, Williams admitted that he hasn’t sat through any of the Star Wars films he’s created scores for, at least not all the way through. He’s watched sequences when he was physically orchestrating them. But he said that when he’s done with a movie, he’s done, and doesn’t care to revisit them.

“I have not looked at the Star Wars films and that’s absolutely true,” Williams said. “I’m not particularly proud of that, I have to say​.”​

He said he’s usually too busy writing symphonies for upcoming movies to actually go and sit through the ones he’s already finished. In fact, he’s set to begin orchestrating Episode VIII this month. But isn’t that a tad weird, not bothering to see how your music is being used, for future reference? Still, maybe in the end it doesn’t really matter. It seems like he’s got a deeper understanding of Star Wars than any of us—even though, again, he hasn’t seen a single movie.

Williams added that Star Wars fans might revere the orchestrations, but he doesn’t consider most of them very memorable. Okay, now I’m definitely positive he’s just fucking with us. Because if he’s implying that “The Imperial March” won’t go down in history as one of the best pieces of composition in generations, I’m going to lose my shit.



Advertisement

[Metro UK]