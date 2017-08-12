Image: Distrib Films US

James Cameron, perfectionist that he is, seems pretty happy with Terminator 2: Judgment Day And who can blame him? It’s a stunning action film. So for the 3D theatrical re-release this month, Cameron left the film alone. Mostly.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron discusses his decision to avoid going fully George Lucas on his old creation. “I’ve changed as an artist,” he said. “Why would I want to second guess myself on what I was thinking back then?”

Well, except for one scene. It’s pretty noticeable to an attentive viewer: In the famous canal chase scene, when the T-1000 dive-bombs a tow truck into the canal, the windshield falls out. Only, actually, no, it doesn’t—it’s back in the next shot, and stays in for the rest of the sequence.

“It just bugged me,” Cameron said, laughing. That’s fair. Revisiting old work is hard enough without a glaring error cropping up every time. It’s not the first time he’s mentioned the error, either. Talking to fans at the Berlin Film Festival in May, he mentioned that changing it was the only correction he allowed himself. So in the new, 4K-ified version of the film, that initial falling windshield has been digitally removed.

Check out Cameron in the interview below. The 3D re-release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day hits theaters August 25th, just a few days shy of 20 years after Judgment Day.

UPDATE: Okay, maybe not. According to some intrepid eyes over at ScreenRant, Cameron and crew might have made a couple more changes. They’re still within the realm of continuity fixes—CGIing over the parts where Schwarzenegger’s stunt double was clearly standing in for him and removing a tiny unintentional glimpse of, uh, Robert Patrick’s scrotum.

