If there is one thing Nickelodeon has realized in the last year or so, it’s the vast money- and publicity-generating power of nostalgia. But since it’s bringing Invader Zim back, I’m kind of okay with the pandering.



Everyone’s favorite inept, scenery-chewing alien invader will be back for a 90-minute movie featuring—what else—a new plan by Zim to achieve his goal. I am betting it does not work out exactly as he hopes or expects.

Importantly, EW reports that Richard Horvitz, Rikki Simons, Andy Berman, and Melissa Fahn will all be returning, so Zim, GIR, Dibm and Gaz will all sound exactly the way they do in our heads. Oh, doesn’t everyone have a brain that sounds like Zim yelling about lies? Just me? Okay then.

There’s no exact date for the movie yet, with Nickelodeon just greenlighting it and adding it to a slate that already has the Hey Arnold and Rocko’s Modern Life TV specials on it. So, in addition to posting as many gifs and memes of Invader Zim as you can find in comments, feel free to guess what’s going to be announced next. I’m betting on Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, myself.

Update: No images, but we do have a little recording of Zim and GIR, back in action, promoting the TV movie: