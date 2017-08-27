So let’s talk about everything. IMMEDIATELY.

Everyone in Westeros had a conference meeting that went exactly like we all expected, but was nail-biting anyway. The secret at the heart of Robert Rebellion’s was revealed. Sansa and Arya got their shit together. People died. And the Wall? It came tumbling down, allowing the Night King, his dragon, a couple of giants, and about one million undead zombies to finally enter the Seven Kingdoms.

The Great War has begun. And honestly, at this point? Littlefinger may end up being one of the lucky ones.