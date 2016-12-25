Image: 20th Century Fox

As a special treat this holiday season, the very first trailer for Alien: Covenant was released at midnight. So sit back and be filled with best feelings of the season: fear.



Also, sex in the shower looks terrifying.

Here’s the official synopsis from Fox:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant comes out May 19, 2017.