In the First Alien: Covenant Trailer, Everything Possible Has Gone WrongKatharine TrendacostaToday 12:04amFiled to: trailer frenzymoviesalien covenantfox36318EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: 20th Century Fox As a special treat this holiday season, the very first trailer for Alien: Covenant was released at midnight. So sit back and be filled with best feelings of the season: fear. Advertisement Also, sex in the shower looks terrifying.Here’s the official synopsis from Fox: Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.Alien: Covenant comes out May 19, 2017. Katharine Trendacostakatharine.trendacosta@gizmodo.com@k_trendacostaKatharine is a staff writer for io9 and GizmodoGear from Kinja DealsYour Top Five Picks For Best Gaming Headset (2016)The Best Gaming Chair For Your DeskFill Up Your New Kindle With Dozens of Discounted Ebooks, Today OnlyReply363 repliesLeave a reply