The new Mass Effect game is big, sprawling, and a little intimidating. It’s also needlessly complicated and oddly frustrating in places. Nevertheless, I can’t stop playing it. Allow me to try and figure out why.
I’ve been playing Mass Effect: Andromeda for a few weeks now. The previous trilogy in BioWare’s sci-fi RPG series contains some of my favorite moments from modern gaming and I was excited to revisit the franchise. But, my playtime with Andromeda has had me trying to reconcile my high expectations and the actual delivered experience. Don’t consider this a review as I’m not done with the game. (Kotaku has you covered on that front.)