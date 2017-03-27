Photo by Graham Bartholomew

The upcoming Tomb Raider movie is due out next March. This film’s iteration of Lara Croft is a dead ringer for her video game counterpart.

Images of lead star Alicia Vikander have debuted in an interview in GQ, showing the actress all bandaged up and holding a pick-ax and a bow, with a quiver slung over her shoulder. When Tomb Raider 2013 came out, Crystal Dynamics’ version of Lara looked less exaggerated than previous versions. That decision clearly has had ripple effects into the movies, since the most notable thing here is how much Vikander’s costuming mimics the look that Lara sports in the latest Tomb Raider games.



The obligatory video-game-movie question gets asked and director Roar Uthaug answers thusly:



Video game movies have a reputation for disappointing both critics and fans of the games. What will make your Tomb Raider different? We drew a lot of inspiration and reference from the game and the entire Tomb Raider canon to develop our world, and I believe fans will recognize that. At the same time, this is a completely different theatrical approach to Lara Croft that will offer something new in the origin and development of the character. It’s a story that not only highlights her incredible physical accomplishments but delves deeper into her humanity.

Uthaug also says that, when compared to the Angelina Jolie-centered films of the past, this will be a more grounded sort of Tomb Raider movie:



How closely will your movie echo the narrative of the 2013 Tomb Raider video game? That game was certainly part of what inspired our film. I think fans will be delighted to discover many touchstones from the game throughout the story. At the same time, this is not the kind of video game adaptation you often see, with a lot of CGI and effects. Our movie takes a more realistic, grounded approach. Lara Croft is a hero and a champion but she is not a superhero. She is very much human, and we see her deal with that humanity in many ways.

Tomb Raider is scheduled to open March 16, 2018.