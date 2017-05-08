Hellboy creator Mike Mignola announced on Facebook that there will be an R-rated big screen reboot for the demonic hero, this time starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour. Sadly, Guillermo del Toro seems to be nowhere in sight.



According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium is in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin to reboot the franchise with an R-rated film. Mignola confirmed that Neil Marshall, the director of Descent who’s also known for his work on Game of Thrones, has signed on to direct. There’s no indication that del Toro will be involved—nor Ron Perlman, the actor who first brought the character to life in 2004.

Advertisement

It’d be exciting to get a new Hellboy film, especially after years of watching and waiting for del Toro to finally follow through on his many hints and promises. But, it does come with some reservations. The original series had a distinct look and style, and it’s unclear what Marshall and Harbour would bring that del Toro and Perlman didn’t already excel at. Still, fingers crossed!

[Facebook]