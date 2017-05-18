Image: Marvel Comics. Artwork by Jesus Saiz

The Jedi Order’s supreme asskicker is coming to comics. Marvel has just announced Mace Windu will star in his own comic miniseries, set just after the outbreak of the Clone Wars—and we should probably expect some awesome action to boot.

Announced on StarWars.com this morning, the very fancily titled Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic—Mace Windu is written by Matt Owens, with art from Denys Cowan. The five-part series will be set in the earliest days of the Clone Wars, and follows Mace as he leads a small unit of Jedi Knights onto the front lines.

That description sounds like it promises a ton of action, in the vein of Dark Horse’s old (and excellent) Republic comic series, which covered an extensive series of battles and stories set during the height of the conflict between the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems. But intriguingly, it also sounds like Mace Windu will deal with an important moral conflict dogging the Jedi as they go to war: how can guardians of peace be asked to reconcile generations of pacificism with being soldiers and generals?

Advertisement

For over a thousand generations, the Jedi have been the peacekeepers of the galaxy…but now, at the dawn of the Clone Wars, they find themselves in a new role: generals in the Army of the Republic. As Mace Windu, one of the Jedi’s greatest warriors, leads a small unit of Jedi into battle shortly after the war begins, the Jedi must make peace with their new role, or be lost to the violence around them!

Whether it’s interesting moral ponderings or crazy wartime action, I swear to god, one issue should just be a recreation of this moment from Carton Network’s original Clone Wars animated series:

It would be so good.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Jedi of the Republic—Mace Windu is set to begin in August.