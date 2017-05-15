Image: Boom Studios. Art by Takeshi Miyazawa.

Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa might be best known for being the creative team that brought Marvel’s Amadeus Cho to life, but their latest collaboration is bringing another Asian-American hero into the comic book fold: a little boy named Stanford, and the giant robot he calls his best friend.

Announced through CBR today, Mech Cadet Yu is actually a continuation of ideas in a story Pak and Miyazawa made for a 2012 anthology series called Shattered, a comic collection gathering stories about Asian American characters by Asian American creators. The series, being published by Boom Studios as a four-part miniseries, follows the cadets of Sky Corps Academy, an organization of future mech pilots that bonds with giant robots from outer space to counter the threat of an alien invasion on Earth.

The problem is, Stanford Yu isn’t a cadet at the academy—he’s the son of a janitor who works there as support staff, but a mech bonds with him anyway, leading to shenanigans ensuing as the young boy suddenly finds himself trying to learn how to help save the universe. The series is as much about Stanford finding his way in a school of people who look down on him for being different as it is about giant robot action, which sounds like a ton of fun.



Pak and Miyazawa’s Mech Cadet Yu hits shelves in August.