First Teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Is Dark, Creepy, and UnforgivingBeth ElderkinYesterday 2:21pmFiled to: the handmaid's talehulutrailer14227EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale, the 10-episode adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. In just 30 seconds, it says everything about what a beautiful nightmare this series will be. Advertisement Elisabeth Moss stars as Offred, a woman struggling to survive in an oppressive, simplified society where she’s used for her fertility to aid re-population efforts. But it’s not just about the world she’s in, but also the world she’s from. The first preview shows that we’ll get a look at Offred’s past, and how it will shape her future. She was a fighter, and she will continue fighting to be reunited with her family. The visuals look gorgeous but gruesome, including a harrowing look at Alexis Bledel’s character in a face gag. Tiny downgrade for the Offred whipping scene, though, as that thing was nowhere near her face.The Handmaid’s Tale debuts on Hulu April 26. [The Hollywood Reporter]Recommended StoriesHulu's The Handmaid's Tale Will Contrast Its Dark Story With Gorgeous Visuals10 Dystopias That Are More Relevant Than Ever BeforeHandmaid's Tale Too Politically Incorrect For Canadian Schools?Gear from Kinja DealsThe Best Gaming Chair For Your DeskFelix Gray Makes Computer Glasses Look GoodSunday's Best Deals: Running Gear, Wireless Router, RAVPower Filehub, and MoreReply142 repliesLeave a reply