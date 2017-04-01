GIF

The legend of Excalibur isn’t always the most consistent. Sometimes it’s the Sword in the Stone, sometimes it’s a gift from the Lady of the Lake. In any case, I’m pretty sure none of the legends gave King Arthur magical air powers.



The final trailer for Guy Ritchie’s stylized medieval epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is here, and holy hell I’m going to love and hate this movie in equal measure. It looks absolutely bonkers. Charlie Hunnam keeps angrily punching the air, Jude Law is in full DGAF mode, and there are war elephants the size of skyscrapers (at least I think it’s an elephant). As someone who willingly watched the living tragedy that is Gods of Egypt, I can tell this movie is going to bring me so much masochistic delight.

The trailer does give us more plot points that we didn’t really have before. For example, this version’s Arthur wasn’t raised in the countryside by Sir Ector... he grew up in a brothel (because we’ve gotta show those sexy ladies, amiright?). We also see proof of Vortigern’s powers, which could be linked to the aforementioned stadium-sized war elephants. 300 can suck it with their pitiful normal-sized elephants. We’re in Arthur’s world now.



You can check out the trailer below, and be grateful that not everything on April Fool’s Day is fake. Some things are too glorious to make up.

