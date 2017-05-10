GIF Image: Pixar

The baffling (and increasingly disturbing) Cars 3 is all about an intergenerational rivalry between the upstart Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) and the old star Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). In this trailer, it’s not just the technologically new and superior Jackson that isn’t good—it’s apparently every bit of new technology out there.



See, to beat Storm, Lightning is offered all sorts of impressive things to help him train. And yet, it seems none of it is as good as a simple beach, or having your friends throw garbage in your way.

And now, I’ll leave you with a question that I was asked that I had no answer for: If the cars are alive, is it attempted murder when one car wrecks another?

Cars 3 is out June 16.