A beloved Marvel institution may be in Spider-Man: Homecoming after all. More death is coming to Riverdale. Get a sneak peek at some Jurassic World 2 dinos. There’s good news for Young Justice’s third season. Plus, Guillermo del Toro wants a Pacific Rim animated series, and your first look at an iZombie alum in Supergirl. Spoilers, away!



The Predator

Sterling K. Brown is full of praise for Shane Black’s script in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly:

Shane has his whole take on it and it’s very different than the original Predator. It’s got a really wicked sense of humor to it, which I love about it. And it’s got a real camaraderie amongst the main characters that I think folks will be attracted to. That’s pretty much all I can say.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Props from the set shown during a recent screening event in Tokyo confirms The Daily Bugle is at least passingly referenced in the film. Finally, the New York Bulletin has some competition!

Jurassic World 2

Some set pics posted to twitter have captured models and puppets of an apatosaurus and some sort of dilophosaurus hybrid. It’s possible the ladder may simply be a particularly beefy specimen of dilophosaur, but the model appears to have some T-rex or even velociraptor DNA spliced into its godless dino form.





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ego busts out the finger guns for Gamora and Star-Lord in a new set pic from director James Gunn.









Batman & Harley Quinn

Collider has confirmed the animated Batman & Harley Quinn movie will be directed by Sam Liu, and adapted from an original story by Bruce Timm, who co-wrote the film’s script with Jim Kreig.

Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi told the New York Times his regeneration won’t be as “straightforward” as others we’ve seen.

I know what’s going to happen. It’s more complicated than that. There’s this notion now that it’s the same process he’s gone through every time, and that’s not true. It’s only the last couple of regenerations that have been, as it were, fairly straightforward ones. I can’t go into the details of a lot of it, because I know what happens, but I don’t know how it happens.

That sounds sad, but to cheer you up the BBC has released a synopsis for episode two of the new season, “Smile.”

Smile. Written by Frank Cottrell Boyce and directed by Lawrence Gough. In the far future, at the edge of the galaxy, there is a gleaming, perfect city. This brand new human settlement is said to hold the secret of human happiness - but the only smiles the Doctor and Bill can find are on a pile of grinning skulls. Something is alive in the walls, and the emojibots are watching from the shadows, as the Doctor and Bill trying to unravel a terrifying mystery...

Meanwhile, Doctor Who News has a bushel of pics from “The Pilot” to tide you over. Head on over to see the rest of them.

Riverdale

Speaking of death, a major character will die before the end of the season, according to showrunner Robero Aguirre-Sacasa.

Yes, there is truth to that rumor. If the rumored death happens, it would go to set up season two.

[EW]

Arrow

Time to get wildly confused! Despite the fact that both Stephen Amell and producer Marc Guggenheim have excitedly tweeted about the return of Manu Bennett to the show for the season finale—and the CW even confirmed to us that the actor would be returning following the cryptic tweets—Bennett himself is vehemently denying that he’s returning to the show.

Presumably Bennett is just denying that any Deathstroke on set right now isn’t him, due to his Shannara filming, but it seems pretty strange to deny that he’s returning full stop, otherwise. Maybe Barry Allen fucked up the timeline again?

Supergirl

Good news! Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman for the season two finale. [E!]

Better still, pics from April 24's episode, “Ace Reporter,” include the debut iZombie’s Rahul Kohli as the villainous Biomax! There are more pictures at the link. [Screenrant]

Pacific Rim: The Animated Series

In a nearly 30-minute interview with Collider, Guillermo del Toro revealed he’d “love to do” an animated series based on Pacific Rim. Yes, please!

Young Justice

Khary Peyton, Aqualad himself, has confirmed on Twitter that season three is now recording.













The Flash

A new trailer for the show’s return episode on April 25 features villains The Top and Mirror Master.

American Gods

Bilquis gets a moment to shine in her own TV spot.





iZombie

Finally, Liv eats a dominatrix’s brain and shenanigans ensue in new pictures s from episode five, “Spanking the Zombie.” Truly appointment TV. You know the drill, there’s more at the link. [Comic Book Movie]