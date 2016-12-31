Daniel Radcliffe Was Picked for Harry Potter Role Because He Had ‘The Balls'Beth ElderkinYesterday 4:30pmFiled to: harry potterdaniel radcliffeballsmore balls966EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Casting Harry Potter wasn’t as easy as finding a cute kid who could stare wide-eyed as he was told he’s a wizard. It turns out, he also needed to have the rocks to get down and dirty in a multi-year franchise...even if the actor’s balls hadn’t dropped yet. Advertisement In an interview with Huffington Post, casting director Janet Hirshenson chatted about the process of casting Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in what became an eight-part series. Some of the stories were pretty expected, like how director Chris Columbus immediately saw Emma Watson as a rising star. But there were a few surprises. Apparently, Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid so badly he called Columbus personally, but he couldn’t have the part because it was a “Brits-only” cast.However, the coolest reveal was the reason why Daniel Radcliffe was chosen as Harry Potter. It wasn’t because he was cute, it was because he had balls. Advertisement “There were two [for the part of Harry]. Chris right away liked Daniel, but there were a couple of people who went, ‘Hmm. That other kid’s interesting,’” Hirshenson said. “The other kid was terrific and very vulnerable and very Harry-looking, but besides that, Harry was going to become a very powerful kid, too. And Daniel had both sides. He was very vulnerable, but the other kid ― it was like, he [was] not going to have the balls that Daniel has, to put it that way.”In short, they picked Radcliffe because they felt he would better portray Harry’s more adult scenes, which include moments of torture, violence, and death. It makes sense that they would want a kid who could play both Harry’s vulnerable and powerful sides, but it’s kind of hilarious hearing it portrayed so bluntly. Luckily for them, Radcliffe came through. Then again, he’s never been shy about showing us that he has balls.[Huffington Post]Recommended StoriesDaniel Radcliffe Gets Naked In A Dirty, Sexy New Clip From HornsReports: WB Wants to Make a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie Trilogy and Oh My God Why Is Anyone Surprised by ThisMovie Review: Once You Get Past the Farting, Swiss Army Man Is a RevelationGear from Kinja DealsDoes Your Gaming Mouse Need a Bungee?Bestsellers: PlayStation PlusThe Best New Year's Day Deals: Powerbeats3, Elliptical, DualShock 4, and MoreReply96 repliesLeave a reply