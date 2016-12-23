On Friday, Carrie Fisher suffered from a “cardiac episode” while on a United flight from London to Los Angeles, emergency officials said. The 60-year-old actress is in “critical condition,” reports the LA Times.

Fisher was rushed to the hospital after her flight landed.

An anonymous source told TMZ, “The emergency occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed in L.A. A flight attendant asked if there were any medical personnel on board and an EMT who was sitting in the back of the plane came up to first class and administered life-saving measures.”

Update 5:05PM: NBC Los Angeles reports, “She was in full cardiac arrest on the plane” and that a law enforcement official said “her condition was ‘not good.’”

Update 5:35PM: Variety reports that LAFD spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics immediately gave a patient who landed at LAX around 12:15PM PT “advanced life support, aggressively treated, and transported” to the hospital. Officials did not name the patient.

United Airlines released the following statement:

Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.

Update 6:15PM: A Los Angeles Fire Department source tells Deadline that Fisher is on “assisted breathing.”

Update 7:05PM: Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, has told the AP that his sister is “out of emergency”and in a stable condition at a Los Angeles Hospital.

Update: 10:15 PM: Contrary to earlier reports, Todd Fisher has now told AP and several other press outlets that Fisher’s condition is currently uncertain, and that the actress is in Intensive Care. “She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her,” Todd Fisher told Variety during a phone interview. “There’s nothing new from the doctors. There’s nothing new at all. … There’s no good news or bad news.”





This story is breaking and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

