So, MGM has this teen romance called Fairy Godmother that’s about to go into production. You’re bored already. But! What sounds like a sappy fantasy suddenly got extremely interesting, because the studio just made an unexpectedly awesome choice when it hired a director: Carrie Brownstein.

Yes, that’s Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia fame, who in addition to being a comedy god is also an acclaimed author and a rock star. She could probably pick any project to make her feature-film directing debut, but something about Fairy Godmother must’ve appealed. According to Deadline, the script by blogger and playwright Chiara Atik sparked a bidding war last year, and it offers a spin on the classic fairy godmother story:

When sought after Fairy Godmother Faye is hired by a mind-bogglingly gorgeous teenage client, Kenzie, to find her true love with the hottest prince in the land, Faye finds herself facing an unfamiliar challenge when the prince starts falling for her instead.

Ok. That still sounds exactly like a Hilary Duff vehicle, circa 2004, but no doubt Brownstein will bring refreshing style and offbeat humor to this thing. For starters, just imagine how rad the soundtrack will be.