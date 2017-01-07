GIF

Just picture it: You’re chilling at the comic book shop, picking up some new releases, maybe getting ready to head to the counter to buy them. Then...GIANT SUV RIGHT IN YOUR FACE. Yet, despite the trauma, you don’t drop a single page. That’s the mark of a true hero.



DeeP Comics & Games in Huntsville, Alabama got a bit of a surprise visit on Friday as an SUV plowed through the front window and sailed right through the store. According to a local news station, the driver had a seizure, suffering some injuries. No one else was hurt. DeeP Comics & Games shared a video on YouTube of some of the security footage. And man, that SUV freaking sailed through that store.

GIF So much destruction.

GIF It. Just. Keeps. Falling.

GIF Well, at least the mobile survived...

