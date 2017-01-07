Brave Hero Saves His Comics As SUV Plows Through Comic Book ShopBeth ElderkinToday 2:05pmFiled to: Holy Crap WTFComic Booksyoutube948EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Just picture it: You’re chilling at the comic book shop, picking up some new releases, maybe getting ready to head to the counter to buy them. Then...GIANT SUV RIGHT IN YOUR FACE. Yet, despite the trauma, you don’t drop a single page. That’s the mark of a true hero. Advertisement DeeP Comics & Games in Huntsville, Alabama got a bit of a surprise visit on Friday as an SUV plowed through the front window and sailed right through the store. According to a local news station, the driver had a seizure, suffering some injuries. No one else was hurt. DeeP Comics & Games shared a video on YouTube of some of the security footage. And man, that SUV freaking sailed through that store. GIF So much destruction. GIF It. Just. Keeps. Falling. GIF Well, at least the mobile survived... You can watch all of the destruction here.[WHNT19]Gear from Kinja Deals Your Top Five Picks For Best Gaming Mouse (2015) Razer Takes Only Logical Next Step, Adds RGB Lighting To A Mouse PadSaturday's Best Deals: Hunting Gear, Roku Smart TV, Treadmill, and MoreReply94 repliesLeave a reply