Dammit, all Darth Vader wants to do is sit down with Emperor Palpatine for a nice chat about squashing the Rebellion, but those darn droids won’t leave Papa Anakin alone.



YouTuber Jack of All Genius recently released a Star Wars parody of the now-infamous BBC interview with Professor Robert Kelly and his not-exactly-invited kids. Although it would’ve made more sense to have babies Luke and Leia interrupting his on-camera interview, like what you’d see with children’s books Darth Vader and Son or Vader’s Little Princess, in this case he gets an unwelcome visit from R2-D2 and BB-8. It’s a fun, short video that harkens back to classic YouTube, when every viral video got, like, 500 parody versions. Also, props for the “Never Forget” poster.

