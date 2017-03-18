'BBC Dad' Interview Gets Inevitable Star Wars ParodyBeth ElderkinYesterday 10:15amFiled to: star warsparodyyoutube5518EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Dammit, all Darth Vader wants to do is sit down with Emperor Palpatine for a nice chat about squashing the Rebellion, but those darn droids won’t leave Papa Anakin alone. Advertisement YouTuber Jack of All Genius recently released a Star Wars parody of the now-infamous BBC interview with Professor Robert Kelly and his not-exactly-invited kids. Although it would’ve made more sense to have babies Luke and Leia interrupting his on-camera interview, like what you’d see with children’s books Darth Vader and Son or Vader’s Little Princess, in this case he gets an unwelcome visit from R2-D2 and BB-8. It’s a fun, short video that harkens back to classic YouTube, when every viral video got, like, 500 parody versions. Also, props for the “Never Forget” poster.[Daily Dot]More Viral VideosHan Solo tries—and fails—to destroy "Gangnam Style" once and for all9 Movies That Made More Sense if You Followed the Viral MarketingX-Men: Apocalypse Gets A Fun Viral Video With a Conspiracy Theory ThemeReply55 repliesLeave a reply