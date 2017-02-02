Artist Reveals Giant Bat-Creature That Was Going to Be in Batman v Superman and OH MY GOD SOMEONE SAVE USKatharine TrendacostaToday 1:25pmFiled to: concept artbatman v supermanmovieswbPatrick Tatopoulos22110EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Batman v Superman production designer Patrick Tatopoulos has shared concept art of a bat thing (not Man-Bat, I don’t think) that was originally literally going to be part of Bruce Wayne’s nightmares. It will be part of mine, now. If you click this, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Advertisement I don’t think it’s a huge shock that the concept art below was for a monster meant to show up in that same “Knightmare” scene as evil Superman and his insect soldiers. It was a pointless moment meant to foreshadow future movies, but wasn’t actually relevant to the movie it was in. At least since the scene was already so absurd, a giant evil bat-creature wouldn’t have been out of place.Tell me you don’t look at this picture and hear “Give us a kiss!” Advertisement Bleah. This is the villain that movie truly needed to scare people for years to come.Katharine Trendacostakatharine.trendacosta@gizmodo.com@k_trendacostaKatharine is a staff writer for io9 and GizmodoRecommended StoriesBen Affleck Will Not Direct the Batman Solo FilmA Brief History of Ben Affleck's Conflicted Feelings About Directing a Batman MovieWhat Warner Bros. Needs to Do to Save the DC Extended Universe From Its Biggest Enemy, Warner Bros.Gear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Cards Against HumanityThe Best External Hard Drives For Your Wii UAdd All Three Taken Movies To Your Collection For $15Reply221 repliesLeave a reply