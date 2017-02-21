All These Archer: Dreamland Promos Will Make You Even More Impatient For the New SeasonCheryl EddyToday 6:50pmFiled to: ArcherArcher: DreamlandAnimationTelevision228EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink After last week’s first trailer for Archer’s eighth season, subtitled Dreamland, FXX has released a boatload of new, very short promos, further teasing the show’s 1940s noir setting. So what if the whole thing is (probably) taking place in Sterling Archer’s comatose brain? This looks like a lot of fun.Ok, those were fairly repetitive and didn’t offer too much variation on last week’s trailer—but I watched all of them because a) I’ve been in Archer withdrawal since June and b) Pam and/or Krieger saying “whaaaaaaat?” never gets old. Archer: Dreamland hits FXX on April 5.Recommended StoriesArcher Goes Full-On Noir in the First Trailer for Season EightThe Art of Archer Peeks Into the Coolest, Booziest Superspy Show on TVArcher Gets Totally Noir in the First Promos For Season EightCheryl Eddycheryl.eddy@gizmodo.com@cherylvisio9 News EditorReply22 repliesLeave a reply