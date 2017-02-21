After last week’s first trailer for Archer’s eighth season, subtitled Dreamland, FXX has released a boatload of new, very short promos, further teasing the show’s 1940s noir setting. So what if the whole thing is (probably) taking place in Sterling Archer’s comatose brain? This looks like a lot of fun.



Ok, those were fairly repetitive and didn’t offer too much variation on last week’s trailer—but I watched all of them because a) I’ve been in Archer withdrawal since June and b) Pam and/or Krieger saying “whaaaaaaat?” never gets old. Archer: Dreamland hits FXX on April 5.