All images: Screenshot

Superman needs Lois Lane. It’s built into the fabric of his narrative. He’s an all-powerful, godlike creature and he needs something human to keep him tethered to this world and give him a little weakness the rest of us can empathize with. Human characters like the Flash and Green Arrow don’t need characters like this. But Superman and Supergirl—they both need a human to remind us of their foibles.



Advertisement

Reflecting back on season two thus far it’s clear that’s what the show’s been lacking. After deadlifting a space station last season, Supergirl has become a spectacularly competent heroine, so powerful she threatens to sideline heroes in any crossover, and often has to be kept out of the action on her own show to drive up the stakes. We’ve gotten good moments out of her heroism—that time she stopped a train like a Fleischer cartoon or the one where she halted an intergalactic freighter to save her sister—but most of this season has seen Kara removed from the rest of humanity. Hell, even her big “epic” romance was told entirely from the guy’s point of view with Kara’s love and respect positioned as favors to be won. She has been too super, frankly, and has needed her Lois Lane back.

So when Calista Flockhart sauntered on screen last night, it was like everything in Supergirl just clicked back into place. The show was almost instantly at its best again, although it didn’t hurt that Flockhart’s Cat Grant was standing by Lynda Carter’s President and tarted savaging Teri Hatcher’s Evil Alien Mom Rhea’s tiara like a ‘90s Aaron Spelling villainess. Suddenly all the little problems of this season were gone, or at least so muted it was hard to care about them.

Advertisement

While I know a lot of readers weren’t crazy about Cat Grant and the publishing focus of season one, one has to admit that the energy of the show shifted dramatically once Cat came back into the picture last night. And one of the big reasons‚besides the non-stop zingers, her epic war of words with Rhea, and her unabashed feminism—is that she grounds Supergirl in a way no other character has had the opportunity to.

Certainly the show’s tried to give Kara a Lois Lane this season. James, Alex, Mon-El, and even Maggie have donned the mantle of sounding board, and Lena Luthor has been as apt a witty damsel as any. But with each of these characters there’s a lingering baggage. Kara’s always holding back with those closest to her. And while she’s still holding back from Cat (officially Cat has no idea she’s Kara but unofficially she figured out James was Guardian without even looking up from her phone so she obviously knows), she can also be emotionally vulnerable in a way she doesn’t exhibit with any other character, seen in a wonderful scene where she unloaded her feelings to the best mentor in the DC/CW-verse.

Besides Cat Grant’s excellent return this week we also got just an A+ adventure yarn. Every character got a shining moment of badassery, lots of characters got paired up in new and amusing combination, and the action. Never. Stopped.

Sponsored

While it might be easy to note that none of the characters had arcs set up in this episode that will conclude in a satisfying way in next week’s finale, I’m kind of finding it hard to care, because I finally got a live-action Super-story featuring a legit alien invasion, team-ups with enemies, prolific laser use, and a multitude of Star Wars references. If every episode was this much fun it would be a helluva lot easier to forgive the character gaffs we had to suffer through this season.

Assorted Musings:

Thank you for being a friend, Cat Grant.

Why did you live in a yurt, Cat Grant?

You saw your future president/college RA was an alien and thought it was the pot brownies, Cat Grant.

Please don’t die tragically next week, Cat Grant.

SUPERMAN.

GIF