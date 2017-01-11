All-Female Horror Anthology XX Looks Scary in All the Best WaysEvan NarcisseToday 10:46amFiled to: XXmovieshorrorKaryn Kusama247EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Next month, the new horror anthology XX will bundle four short horror films from female directors. The first look at the quartet of scary stories looks absolutely terrifying. Advertisement XX hits theaters and video-on-demand platforms on February 17, bringing the following shorts to audiences for the first time:Birthday Party by Annie Clark (also known as musician St. Vincent) will likely have at least one murder and a dead-eyed panda costume. Don’t Fall by Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound) appears to be a good ol’-fashioned “nightmarish thing in the woods” tale. Her Only Living Son by Karyn Kusama (Girlfight) seems to be about the gross fetish of one teenage boy.The Box by Jovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird) looks like a story about a chance encounter that seemingly saps a boy will to live.So far, the kid from The Box and the were-woman in Don’t Fall are winning the “creep Evan the hell out” contest.Evan Narcisseevan.narcisse@gizmodo.com@evnarc Video games. Comic books. Blackness.Spooooooky20 Essential Horror Films Directed by WomenThe 20 Scariest Horror Movies of the Last DecadeThe 30 Weirdest Horror Movies of the 1970sGear from Kinja DealsThe Best Solid State And Hybrid Drives For Your Playstation 4A DualShock 4 Thumb Grip Sampler PackThe Cowboy Bebop Movie Is Back Under $10Reply24 repliesLeave a reply