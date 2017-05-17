In a makeshift lab, a trio of brainiac students argue over their time-travel device. The skeptic on the team has her doubts—not that the invention will work, but whether they should be mucking around with time in the first place. Ben Tedesco’s The Constant feels a bit talky at first, but the payoff is well worth it. You may find yourself watching it twice.
A Time-Travel Experiment Works All Too Well in Scifi Short The Constant
